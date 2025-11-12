© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Families Join Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | 2025

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:25 PM EST
Two young children crafting at a table of art supplies
Two young children crafting at a table of art supplies
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood attending Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo
Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood attending Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Group of young children being led through an activity by Capital Area District Library
Group of young children being led through an activity by Capital Area District Library
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Family posing with Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Family posing with Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Two children selecting free goodies from East Lansing Public Library
Two children selecting free goodies from East Lansing Public Library
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Two kids playing an activity game with PNC Grow Up Great®
Two kids playing an activity game with PNC Grow Up Great®
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Family participating in musical activity with MSU Community Music School
Family participating in musical activity with MSU Community Music School
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Families selecting activity books themed with Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood from WKAR
Families selecting activity books themed with Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood from WKAR
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Family creating an art project together with the help of Impression 5
Family creating an art project together with the help of Impression 5
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Sign directing people to Mrs. Pizzo's Storytime
Sign directing people to Mrs. Pizzo's Storytime
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU

Over 600 caring neighbors joined WKAR at the Impression 5 Science Center to celebrate Be My Neighbor Day

During the event, families participated in fun and engaging learning activities hosted by community organizations and explored the Impression 5 Science Center. They also had the opportunity to attend Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo and meet Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

This free celebration held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, was committed to helping kids learn how to be a kind and caring neighbor. One attendee shared, We immensely enjoyed the event and are so appreciative of everything and everyone who participated in making it happen. It was the first event of this kind my daughter attended, and it was really rewarding to see how excited she was. My 2-year-old fell asleep with one of the books that night and has had a sticker on her pajamas all week!”

A special thanks to PNC Grow Up Great® for supporting this event as well as to our community partners for making this day memorable for all the families present: Abrams Planetarium, Capital Area Community Services Head Start (CACS), Capital Area District Libraries, East Lansing Public Library, Fenner Conservancy, Greater Lansing Area Moms, Ingham Intermediate School District (IISD), Lansing Lugnuts, Lansing School District Universal Preschool, Michigan Education Trust (MET), Michigan State University Community Music School, Michigan State University Extension, REACH Studio Art Center, and Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Presented by
WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by
PNC Grow Up Great®

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.
Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
