Families Join Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | 2025

During the event, families participated in fun and engaging learning activities hosted by community organizations and explored the Impression 5 Science Center. They also had the opportunity to attend Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo and meet Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

This free celebration held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, was committed to helping kids learn how to be a kind and caring neighbor. One attendee shared, “We immensely enjoyed the event and are so appreciative of everything and everyone who participated in making it happen. It was the first event of this kind my daughter attended, and it was really rewarding to see how excited she was. My 2-year-old fell asleep with one of the books that night and has had a sticker on her pajamas all week!”

A special thanks to PNC Grow Up Great® for supporting this event as well as to our community partners for making this day memorable for all the families present: Abrams Planetarium, Capital Area Community Services Head Start (CACS), Capital Area District Libraries, East Lansing Public Library, Fenner Conservancy, Greater Lansing Area Moms, Ingham Intermediate School District (IISD), Lansing Lugnuts, Lansing School District Universal Preschool, Michigan Education Trust (MET), Michigan State University Community Music School, Michigan State University Extension, REACH Studio Art Center, and Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Presented by

WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by

PNC Grow Up Great®

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.

