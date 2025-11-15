How Iranian authorities target businesses dealing with women not covering their heads

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.