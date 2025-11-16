© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The man who tried to make Texas a country again

By Mallory Yu,
Ahmad DamenSacha Pfeiffer
Published November 16, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST

In the 1990s, an armed group pushed for Texas to break from the unio. Zoe Kurland from Marfa Public Radio covers the story in 'A Whole Other Country.'

Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
