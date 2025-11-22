© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How one group is turning mushroom's bioelectricity into music

By Gabriel J. Sánchez
Published November 22, 2025 at 6:03 PM EST

Bionic and the Wires is a band that makes music by turning the electrical activity of fungi into playable sounds.

