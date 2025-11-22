© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's cordial meeting

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM EST

President Trump had a rather chummy meeting with the New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House Friday after weeks of heated rhetoric,

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap