© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Only two species can survive in Great Salt Lake? Scientist says — hold my Nalgene

By Henry Larson,
Justine Kenin
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:24 PM EST

Scientist Julie Jung set out on a hike along the Great Salt Lake to find nematodes. She ended up discovering a new species.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Henry Larson
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap