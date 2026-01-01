© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel bans Doctors Without Borders in Gaza. This clinic offers life-saving care

By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published January 1, 2026 at 4:22 PM EST

NPR visits a Doctors Without Borders clinic at risk of closure after Israel bans dozens of aid groups in Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap