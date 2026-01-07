© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Former diplomat talks about President Trump and the future of Venezuela

By Michel Martin
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:57 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to former diplomat Tom Shannon about what the Trump administration is planning next for Venezuela.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
