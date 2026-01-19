© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Famed fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at 93

By Andrew Limbong
Published January 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at 93. For decades, he was a leader in high fashion and helped define Italian style.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
