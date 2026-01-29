© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Senators reach a spending deal

By Sam Gringlas
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:52 PM EST

Senators have reached a deal they hope will avoid a lengthy government shutdown and allow time to negotiate reforms to the Department of Homeland Security.

