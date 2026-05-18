Baby Stories & Play
Baby Stories & Play
Ages 0 - 2
We’ll read a story, sing and rhyme together, do a finger play, and have fun while learning and playing. We’ll end with time for caregivers to socialize and babies to play and interact with each other. Best for babies and toddlers age 2 & younger.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15431359
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org