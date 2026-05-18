Diggin' for Dinos! Storytelling and Fossilized Fun!
Diggin' for Dinos! Storytelling and Fossilized Fun!
Wacousta Branch
Penny Avery and Patty Rockafellow are the dynamic duo of summer reading fun! With a whirlwind of stories, tunes, and hands-on crafts, they're ready to take your kids on a dino-mite adventure through time, featuring Mary Anning, the trailblazing lady of fossils. Children will create their own plaster dinosaur and a dazzling suncatcher to take home!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14773407
GLADL Wacousta Branch
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9325 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822