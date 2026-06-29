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Dino-Fun with Alex Thomas & Friends Puppets

Dino-Fun with Alex Thomas & Friends Puppets

Wacousta Branch
This interactive puppet show roars to life as adorable baby dinosaur puppets crack out of their eggs during the live performance. Through fun storytelling, audience participation, and plenty of dino-mite moments, you'll explore different dinosaur species, ancient ecosystems, and the exciting world of paleontology. It's an egg-cellent blend of education and entertainment that's perfect for young dinosaur enthusiasts!
This project is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16560160

GLADL Wacousta Branch
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822