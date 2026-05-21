Let's "Unearth A Story": The Amazing Geology of the Ledges
Let's "Unearth A Story": The Amazing Geology of the Ledges
Learn more about the amazing geology of Grand Ledge with this presentation from the Michigan Geological Survey with Augustine Lodise (Michigan Geological Survey geologist) and Dr. Peter Voice (professor of Geology at Western Michigan University). From the industry-building clay deposits, to the amazing sandstone outcrops along the Grand River, there's an amazing amount to see and learn!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16478614
Lincoln Brick Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org