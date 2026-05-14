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Minecraft Mania

Minecraft Mania

Come out and join us for an evening of fun and friendly competition. We’ll have our Minecraft server set up and the laptops ready to go. No experience needed -- all levels of players/builders welcome.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14963766

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org