Nerf Battle Returns! [Reg. Req.]

Ages 6+ | Wacousta Branch*

Nerf Battles! Players will run, dodge, and dive as they try to out-wit and out-blast the competition during NERF Mobile Games! From 'Capture the Flag' to 'Eliminator' to 'Zombies Vs. Humans,' players will put their physical and mental skills to the test with several game styles perfect for colorful summer fun, indoors or out. Ages 6+, all equipment supplied. Meet at Jaycee Park, 525 River St. in Grand Ledge, near the Performance Shelter. *Visit our GLADL Facebook for any weather changes or updates.