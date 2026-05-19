Nerf Battle Returns! [Reg. Req.]
Nerf Battle Returns! [Reg. Req.]
Ages 6+ | Wacousta Branch*
Nerf Battles! Players will run, dodge, and dive as they try to out-wit and out-blast the competition during NERF Mobile Games! From 'Capture the Flag' to 'Eliminator' to 'Zombies Vs. Humans,' players will put their physical and mental skills to the test with several game styles perfect for colorful summer fun, indoors or out. Ages 6+, all equipment supplied. Meet at Jaycee Park, 525 River St. in Grand Ledge, near the Performance Shelter. *Visit our GLADL Facebook for any weather changes or updates.
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822