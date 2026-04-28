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Resting in the Feminine Divine--a Mother's Day Celebration

Resting in the Feminine Divine--a Mother's Day Celebration

The Healing Feast - Resting in the Divine Feminine | Sunday 5/10/26, 12:30-3:00 PM (doors open at Noon) | Luna Center, 6110 Clark Road, Bath, MI
A special Mother's Day celebration to honor and uplift women with the theme of Resting in the Divine Feminine. ALL genders are welcome to come and commune with the Divine Feminine and the feminine energy within! This month’s event features a potluck lunch, music, movement, and a guided rest experience. FREE childcare is provided if you register in advance. Featured facilitators/artists: Sari Brown - priestess of song, dance, and kitchen magic; Jess Killbourn - rest encourager, healing facilitator & embodied guide; Meaghan Rosalie - priestess of the White Rose Goddess Temple; and Alaura Massaro - composer and improvisational pianist. 10% of proceeds will benefit Helping Women Period.
Potluck Sign-up at:tinyurl.com/healing-feast-potluck-may2026
Contact thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering or have any accessibility needs.

Luna Center
Sliding Scale with some Free Tickets
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Healing Feast
7346602799
thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com
https://www.saribrownmusic.com/the-healing-feast
Luna Center
6110 Clark Road
Bath, Michigan 48808
7346602799
thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com
https://luna-center.org/