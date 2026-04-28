Resting in the Feminine Divine--a Mother's Day Celebration

The Healing Feast - Resting in the Divine Feminine | Sunday 5/10/26, 12:30-3:00 PM (doors open at Noon) | Luna Center, 6110 Clark Road, Bath, MI

A special Mother's Day celebration to honor and uplift women with the theme of Resting in the Divine Feminine. ALL genders are welcome to come and commune with the Divine Feminine and the feminine energy within! This month’s event features a potluck lunch, music, movement, and a guided rest experience. FREE childcare is provided if you register in advance. Featured facilitators/artists: Sari Brown - priestess of song, dance, and kitchen magic; Jess Killbourn - rest encourager, healing facilitator & embodied guide; Meaghan Rosalie - priestess of the White Rose Goddess Temple; and Alaura Massaro - composer and improvisational pianist. 10% of proceeds will benefit Helping Women Period.

Potluck Sign-up at:tinyurl.com/healing-feast-potluck-may2026

Contact thehealingfeastofconnection@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering or have any accessibility needs.