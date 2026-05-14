Rock Painting
Rock Painting
Decorate a small rock with colorful paint to display at home or in a garden space. You can paint a fun design, favorite character, or create a kindness rock with an inspirational or uplifting saying or design to hide around town for someone to find and brighten their day.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16474646
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org