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Unearth a Story—Illustrated History of the Soo Locks

Unearth a Story—Illustrated History of the Soo Locks

The construction of the Soo Locks, connecting Lake Superior to the lower Great Lakes, was a massive undertaking! Deep dive into the history of the Soo Locks with Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs. This presentation uses historic photos dating back to the 1860s to review the construction of the eight locks built on the St. Mary’s River and put them into the context of world and US events. This presentation also includes an update on the 9th navigation lock currently being built.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16209400

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org

Artist Group Info

Michelle Briggs
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org