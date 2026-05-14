Unearth a Story—Illustrated History of the Soo Locks

The construction of the Soo Locks, connecting Lake Superior to the lower Great Lakes, was a massive undertaking! Deep dive into the history of the Soo Locks with Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs. This presentation uses historic photos dating back to the 1860s to review the construction of the eight locks built on the St. Mary’s River and put them into the context of world and US events. This presentation also includes an update on the 9th navigation lock currently being built.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16209400