Very Hungry Caterpillar Storytime
Very Hungry Caterpillar Storytime
Celebrate author/illustrator Eric Carle on his birthday and join us for a storytime featuring the Very Hungry Caterpillar and other beloved Eric Carle book characters! We'll read a few stories, sing and dance, and then have time for some themed crafts and activities.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16470014
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org