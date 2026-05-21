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Very Hungry Caterpillar Storytime

Very Hungry Caterpillar Storytime

Celebrate author/illustrator Eric Carle on his birthday and join us for a storytime featuring the Very Hungry Caterpillar and other beloved Eric Carle book characters! We'll read a few stories, sing and dance, and then have time for some themed crafts and activities.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16470014

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org