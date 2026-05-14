Yankee Doodle Day Decorate a Bike Parade
Yankee Doodle Day Decorate a Bike Parade
Families with Kids
Come Join the Parade! We’ll provide flags, garland, crepe paper, and more to “Yankee-Doodle” up your bike, wagon, scooter, or stroller-- then ride with us in the parade! While supplies last. Helmets encouraged, adults walk with kids. Meet at Sawdon School Parking lot!
Sawdon Administration Building
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Sawdon Administration Building
220 Lamson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837