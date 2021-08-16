Miggy Comes Up Short, Bills / Lions Preseason Takeaways | Current Sports | Aug. 16, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the weekend that was for Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who had a few opportunities to reach milestone homerun number 500. Al breaks down what happened and discusses the likelihood that the historic moment happens this week. Also, the Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night in NFL preseason football action. We have takeaways from that game, and so much more!
Episode 1828