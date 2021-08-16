© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Current Sports on AM870

Miggy Comes Up Short, Bills / Lions Preseason Takeaways | Current Sports | Aug. 16, 2021

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published August 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT
Cabrera by lakelandlocal.jpg
lakelandlocal/Flickr
/
Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with 18 homers. He's hitting .324.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the weekend that was for Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who had a few opportunities to reach milestone homerun number 500. Al breaks down what happened and discusses the likelihood that the historic moment happens this week. Also, the Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night in NFL preseason football action. We have takeaways from that game, and so much more!

Episode 1828

Current Sports on AM870
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin