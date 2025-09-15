WKAR World Listings | Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR World, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, 2025.

All times are PM. Listings are subject to change.

SEPTEMBER

16 | Tue

8:00 Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan: The Heart of the World

Join Gulnaz Khan in the sacred mountains of Colombia with the Arhuaco people, one of the few Indigenous groups to preserve their spiritual traditions after colonization. Calling themselves the Elder Brothers, they carry a vital message for humanity.

18 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

On May 5th, 1991, people took to the streets of Washington D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood to protest the police shooting of a young Salvadoran man, Daniel Gomez. Through testimony, song, poetry, and street theater, LA MANPLESA: An Uprising Remembered weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.'s first barrios and dives into the roots of the '91 rebellion.

9:00 Profe

In Minnesota, the LatinX community is flourishing despite a vast and historic opportunity gap between them and their communal counterparts. Two charter schools, rooted in decades of struggle, champion equity through decolonized, bilingual education. PROFE is an hour-long documentary that delves into this educational revolution, blending history and contemporary narratives to illuminate its profound impact.

20 | Sat

8:00 Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos: Threads in the American Tapestry

Explore how Latino DNA has been pivotal to the identity of the U.S. since before her inception. Highlighting key figures and events, host John Leguizamo shows how Latinos helped create the nation we know today.

9:00 VOCES: Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends

The Mambo Legends Orchestra is committed to keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders Machito, Tito Puente, and Tito Rodriguez alive for future generations. Comprised of several former members of these legendary orchestras, The Mambo Legends provide a link to the golden era of music in New York in the early 1940s, when the Machito Orchestra fused the big-band sound of popular music with the rhythms of Africa, Cuba, and Puerto Rico to create an enduring musical genre beloved around the world.

11:00 Flamenco: The Land Is Still Fertile

We use world-class performance, fascinating interviews, footage of beautiful locations in southern Spain and similar visually compelling materials, to present the fundamental and perhaps surprising contributions of farm workers to the development and maintenance of flamenco. The featured farm workers are mostly gitanos (Spanish Gypsies) and elements of their history are woven into the narrative.

22 | Mon

9:00 Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic of Words

Rudolfo Anaya was the first Hispanic American writer to achieve major publishing success with his landmark novel, Bless Me, Ultima, in print since 1972. Recipient of the National Medal for the Arts, Anaya has demonstrated a lifelong determination to persevere - through poverty, catastrophic injury and an almost insurmountable artistic struggle to publish - and in the end, succeed. "Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic Of Words," is a vital reference to the authentic culture of Hispanic New Mexico. And while the wellspring of Anaya's stories is New Mexico, his insight is invaluable to understand the quest by all Hispanic Americans for cultural identity, recognition and respect.

25 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Como Vivimos (How We Live)

In California's Central Valley, hundreds of Latinx youth miss months of school annually, because they live with their families in one of the state?s farmworker housing centers. These subsidized apartments require families to move out each winter and relocate at least 50 miles away before being allowed to return in the spring. These cycles of displacement come at a high cost to families? futures.

9:30 Salsa! The Dance Sensation

Dubbed by many the most popular social dance in the world, it is practiced today by people of all ages, ethnicities, and cultures. In South Florida, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African roots, is performed with distinct passion and artistry. From the nightclubs to the performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Today, an array of stories, histories, and traditions are recounted on dance floors across the region. From Casino-style to Colombian, from Puerto Rican to Dominican, the varied styles of the dance help delineate cultural identities, while also creating connections and friendships.

26 | Fri

8:00 American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

27 | Sat

8:00 Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos: Solidarity in a New Era

Host John Leguizamo discovers that while Latinos were often relegated to the fringes of mainstream society, they made profound contributions to the nation and that Latino history is the history of the United States.

9:00 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

11:00 Flamenco: The Land Is Still Fertile

Episode #3 carries our audience in a somewhat different direction as we look at connections between flamenco and Spanish folklore, then examine the emotional force of the art form and present some singing of gitanos in India. This episode features performance, interviews and other visual materials, much like the prior episodes, but in this episode, we lean more heavily into the performance.

28 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villasenor look at the Mexican American experience as seen through the lens of two families.

10:00 Voces: Omara - Cuba's Legendary Diva

11:00 La Recua: The Mule Pack Train

It's all about cowboys, mules and desert trails... but it's so much more! An aging vaquero who lives in the heart of Baja, guards much of the Old Californio traditional knowledge in his mind and soul.... and he wants to tell his story! In Spanish with English subtitles, LA RECUA (Rek wah) speaks of common goals and a history we all share.

29 | Mon

9:30 Stories from the Stage: Your Hired!: Growing Up Latina

Being a young Latina means living within a vibrant and varied global culture. It also means navigating identity and intersectionality. Rosanna discovers that friendship can cross all borders; Ana describes her last night at home before leaving Cuba forever; and Michele turns lemons into lemonade when she gets busted moonlighting. Three storytellers, three interpretations of GROWING UP LATINA.

OCTOBER

3 | Fri

8:00 Independent Lens: Children of Las Brisas

In an impoverished Venezuela neighborhood, the power of music is put to the test for El Sistema national youth orchestra.

9:30 POV Shorts: Team Meryland

In the projects of Watts, Meryland Gonzales, a twelve-year-old female boxer trains to be crowned the 2019 Junior Olympics champion. Meanwhile, her immigrant parents work tirelessly to give their child a shot at achieving her dreams.

4 | Sat

9:30 Our Time: Immigrants and Refugees - LAS HIJAS (THE DAUGHTERS) and LEAVING AFRICA

New immigrants and refugees face steep challenges coming to the U.S. Rarely, though, do we hear candid conversations between immigrant kids and their families. In Las Hijas, filmmaker A. Pena de Niz crafts a deeply intimate portrait of first-generation daughters from Mexico while Rose Nseya (Leaving Africa) recounts the harrowing odyssey of fleeing one's homeland in search of safer lives.

11:00 Taco Mafia: Familia

11:00 Taco Mafia: Familia

5 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Latin Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of musician Ruben Blades and journalist Natalie Morales - interweaving stories from across Latin America. Along the way, both guests learn secrets that their ancestors tried hard to conceal.

6 | Mon

8:00 Cuba: The Forgotten Revolution

CUBA: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTION tells the virtually unknown story of Cuban revolutionaries Frank Pais and Juan Antonio Echeverria. Working largely independently from each other, these young men - a school teacher and architecture student, respectively - played critical roles in the eventual overthrow of dictator Fulgencio Batista y Zaldivar, although their names seldom appear alongside their more famous contemporaries, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

7 | Tue

8:00 Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan: Reclaiming Peru's Glaciers

Gulnaz follows the ancient Inca and modern Catholic paths, confronting the Andes deglaciation. These spiritual traditions unite through engineering, pilgrimages, lawsuits, and prayer to face Peru's climate crisis.

11 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: A Song for Cesar

This is a documentary film that explores the life and work of Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist and labor leader who used music as a tool to unite and inspire workers during the United Farm Workers' struggle for better labor conditions. The film sheds light on the challenges that Chavez and his followers faced, and how they managed to overcome them through solidarity and perseverance. The film also touches on the broader historical context in which the United Farm Workers' struggle took place, including the social and economic realities of farm workers in the mid-20th century United States, the role of political activism and organizing in the civil rights movement, and the power of music as a medium for political expression and social change. Directed by Andres Alegria and Abel Sanchez.

11:00 Taco Mafia: Tradicion

Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca and visit a corn farm in San Martin Tilcajete to see the man behind the heirloom corn they use at Nixta Taqueria; Beto and his General Manager drive to San Antonio to tour their tortilla purveyor's tortilla factory and get lunch at Taquitos West Avenue; Anthony and Xose have lunch at The Olive Oil Greek Restaurant and reflect on challenges they faced after high school.

12 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Family Recipes

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Sean Sherman, traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas to reveal his guests' hidden connections to history - and to food.

15 | Wed

8:30 POV: A Mother Apart

In a poignant story of healing and forgiveness, Jamaican-American poet and LGBTQ+ activist Staceyann Chin explores how to raise a child after being abandoned by her own mother. Known for her work in Def Poetry Slam and shows like MotherStruck!, Chin embarks on a journey across Brooklyn, Montreal, Cologne, and Jamaica to find her mother, ultimately creating a new sense of home with her daughter.