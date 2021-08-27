Ali, Race & Religion| Conversations On Muhammad Ali | PBS Virtual Event Series

Thu. Sep. 9 at 7pm ET on Zoom | Explore the interwoven nature of race and religion in Muhammad Ali’s own life, and its impact on sports, society and culture today. RSVP HERE

Availability is limited for this FREE event and registration is required. Once registered, you’ll receive a unique, nontransferable link to attend the virtual event.

THE PANELISTS

Ken Burns (Filmmaker)

Ibtihaj Muhammad (Olympic medalist and change agent)

Justin Tinsley (ESPN/The Undefeated Senior Writer)

Sherman Jackson (King Faisal Chair of Islamic Thought and Culture at University of Southern California)

Presented by PBS and The Undefeated

The four-part, eight-hour film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon airs Sun. Sept. 19 - Wed. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WKAR TV.

ABOUT THE FILM

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it.

