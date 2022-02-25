Franklin and Revolution | Conversations on Franklin

Tue. Mar. 29 at 7 p.m. on Zoom | REGISTER HERE Join an hour-long discussion with Ken Burns along with guests Walter Isaacson, Erica Dunbar, and Marty Moss-Coane.

This hour-long Zoom conversation on “Franklin and Revolution” with Ken Burns features:

Walter Isaacson, author of "Benjamin Franklin: An American Life;" and Erica Dunbar, Professor of History, Rutgers University. Moderated by Marty Moss-Coane (she/her), Host and Executive Producer of "Radio Times" on WHYY.

Register here to join this special PBS Zoom event.

Presented by WHYY.

This event preludes Ken Burn’s two-part, four-hour documentary, Benjamin Franklin , that airs April 4-5 at 8 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1.

Benjamin Franklin explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States. "Write things worth reading," he said in Poor Richard's Almanac, "or do things worth the writing." Benjamin Franklin did both.