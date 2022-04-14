WKAR Screening with Q&A: Brenda’s Story - From Undocumented to Documented

Thu., Apr. 28 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Join the conversation and screening of Brenda’s Story: From Undocumented to Documented, a film that documents MSU student Brenda Pilar-Ayala’s citizenship journey as she navigates acculturation issues related to internal and external stresses as an undocumented resident.

Registration is required for this virtual event.

Following the film, join a moderated online discussion. Scheduled panelists include:



Dr. Ruben Martinez (Ph.D MSU Professor & Moderator)

Brenda Pilar-Ayala (MSU Senior, Bailey Scholar, and MSU Homecoming Court Rep.)

Dr. Isabel Montemayor-Vazquez (Ph.D Executive Director of the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan)

Jason Howard (MSU Media and Information Graduate)

RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around Brenda’s Story: From Undocumented to Documented from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 7:30 p.m.

More About the Film

Brenda earns scholarships and a place on MSU’s Homecoming Court. As a DREAM-er, Brenda dreams to one day be an American citizen, which — albeit with many deferrals — becomes reality. Brenda’s Story: From Undocumented to Documented is a finalist in the Broadcast Education Association's Festival of Media Arts - Faculty Video & Film Competition and winner of the BEA Diversity & Inclusion Creative Award. Join in the conversation on this film with members of the filmmaking team and the subject of the film. Watch the film on WKAR-TV on Mon., May 2 at 9:00 p.m.

A presentation of WKAR, MSU Diversity Research Network, MSU Honors College, Julian Samora Research Institute, MSU School of Journalism, and The Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan

A New Kind of Virtual Event - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.