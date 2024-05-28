WKAR Celebrates the 2024 East Lansing Art Festival

At the East Lansing Art Festival held May 18 and 19, an estimated 1400 fans and new friends of WKAR Public Media stopped by the WKAR tent to meet on-air hosts, spin the prize wheel, collect free WKAR swag, and more.

The annual event was held in the heart of downtown East Lansing.. The streets were filled with over 180 different vendors selling unique items for the thousands of attendees to look at and purchase. There were also a variety of activities such as face painting, henna art, and more.

Emily Mata / WKAR-MSU Steve Boughton, WKAR producer and director, records an attendee of the East Lansing Art Festival attempting to discern art created by a human from art created by artificial intelligence.

WKAR was present on both days of the event offering various activities, including an interactive radio experience with 90.5 Classical host Jamie Paisley on day one of the Art Fest. On day two, attendees were able to partake in an interactive exercise with Steve Boughton, WKAR producer and director, where they could attempt to decern AI (artificial intelligence) art from human-produced traditional art.

Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, introduces a performance by Flames and Dames at the main stage in the Albert Street Plaza of downtown East Lansing

Emcees at the main stage for the weekend included Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, Linda Kernohan, 90.5 Classical host, and more. There were various performers, such as the Habibi Dancers, The Wild Honey Collective, Eugene Clark, Flames N’ Dames, and more. Each performance provided attendees with culturally diverse experiences, as well as being signed live by a sign language interpreter.



Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU Jordan Nightingale, WKAR director of digital engagement, watches along as young attendees spin the prize wheel for free WKAR swag.

Guests of the event and fans of WKAR walked away with free swag such as magnetic chip clips, stickers, and various necessities. Guests had the chance to spin a prize wheel where they could win various premium items such as sun hats and basil planters and show their support for WKAR.

This year marks 61 years since East Lansing Art Fest began. According to their official website, the mission of the festival is “to enhance the sense of community and appreciation of art, culture and creativity in East Lansing and the greater Lansing region.”