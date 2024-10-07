© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Be My Neighbor Day!

Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR returns to Lansing and Impression 5 Science Center!

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 3pm-6pm
Impression 5 Science Center
200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933

REGISTER FREE HERE

This free special event for kids and families focuses on being kind and thoughtful toward others.

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be there for StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo!

  • Learn about ways to be a caring neighbor
  • Meet the helpers who serve your community
  • Thank others for their help and service
  • Explore the Science Center
  • Get fun giveaways and free books (while supplies last)

About StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo | 
Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat will be the special guests at WKAR Family's StoryTime with Robin Pizzo. Read-along sessions will be held throughout the afternoon. Seating is limited.

Registration for this FREE event is recommended. Includes sign-up for one of several FREE available StoryTime sessions.

REGISTER FREE HERE

Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian

Activity Partners*

Capital Area District Libraries
Capital Area Community Services
Communities of Michigan
East Lansing Public Library
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan
Greater Lansing Area Moms
Highfields Inc
Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program		Lansing Community College - Health and Human Services Division
Michigan Education Trust (MET)
Michigan State University Community Music School
Michigan State University Extension
TheraPLAYoga
Woldumar Nature Association

*Participating partners are subject to change

PARKING
There is limited available FREE parking in front and behind Impression 5 Science Center. There is also additional Downtown Lansing parking nearby.

CATA BUS STOPS
Impression 5 Science Center is a short walk from these CATA bus stops on Michigan Avenue.

  • EBD Michigan past Grand Ave Stop ID: 1672
  • WBD Michigan at Museum Drive Stop ID: 1745

Presented by 
WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by 
PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.
