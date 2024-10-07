Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2024

Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR returns to Lansing and Impression 5 Science Center!

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 3pm-6pm

Impression 5 Science Center

200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933

REGISTER FREE HERE

This free special event for kids and families focuses on being kind and thoughtful toward others.

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be there for StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo!



Learn about ways to be a caring neighbor

Meet the helpers who serve your community

Thank others for their help and service

Explore the Science Center

Get fun giveaways and free books (while supplies last)

About StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo |

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat will be the special guests at WKAR Family's StoryTime with Robin Pizzo. Read-along sessions will be held throughout the afternoon. Seating is limited.

Registration for this FREE event is recommended. Includes sign-up for one of several FREE available StoryTime sessions.

REGISTER FREE HERE

Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian

Activity Partners*



Capital Area District Libraries

Capital Area Community Services

Communities of Michigan

East Lansing Public Library

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

Greater Lansing Area Moms

Highfields Inc

Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program Lansing Community College - Health and Human Services Division

Michigan Education Trust (MET)

Michigan State University Community Music School

Michigan State University Extension

TheraPLAYoga

Woldumar Nature Association



*Participating partners are subject to change

PARKING

There is limited available FREE parking in front and behind Impression 5 Science Center. There is also additional Downtown Lansing parking nearby.

CATA BUS STOPS

Impression 5 Science Center is a short walk from these CATA bus stops on Michigan Avenue.



EBD Michigan past Grand Ave Stop ID: 1672

WBD Michigan at Museum Drive Stop ID: 1745

Presented by

WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by

PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.