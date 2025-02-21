© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR at the 39th Annual MSU Powwow of Love

WKAR Public Media
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:32 PM EST
colorful collage of various figures
NAISO

Sat., Feb. 22 IM East Fitness Center on MSU Campus | Look for WKAR at this free event presented by North American Indigenous Student Organization.

Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 10 p.m. IM East Fitness Center on MSU Campus | Look for WKAR at the 39th Annual Powwow of Love, a free event presented by the North American Indigenous Student Organization, or NAISO, at Michigan State University.

The 39th year brings the theme “Passing the Torch: Weaving the Bonds Between 7 Generations”. The free community event will feature local vendors and live dance specials, including a smoke dance special for both men and women.

Come say “hi!” to the WKAR team from 12pm-5pm and collect some free swag and books, while supplies last.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/NAISOMSU/
