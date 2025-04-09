WKAR at Admitted Students Day

WKAR joined Michigan State University’s Admitted Students Day to welcome incoming students and their families to the MSU community. The annual event brought in hundreds of visitors eager to discover the resources offered by the university.

WKAR joined the Open House portion of the event, connecting with new students and providing them with information about internships, news, access to PBS and NPR, and opportunities to volunteer. Each year at WKAR, MSU student interns experience hands-on training, live production, and the dynamic environment WKAR offers for nurturing storytellers in an ever-changing media landscape.

After hearing about WKAR’s student programs, Lia, an upcoming Journalism student from West Bloomfield, explained, “I want to try to be as ambitious as possible and explore as many branches as possible. Opportunities such as the WKAR internship would help me branch out and explore what I want to focus on in journalism.”

WKAR student interns have gone on to work with some of the top media outlets and organizations in the country, including the NFL, ESPN, and NPR. The WKAR Experiential Learning Program offers core concentrations in production, digital engagement, events and engagement, communications, journalism/radio news, education, and engineering/radio operations.

WKAR joins events across mid-Michigan throughout the year. If your community is hosting an event and would like WKAR to attend send a request to ask@wkar.org.