Hundreds Join WKAR for Youth and Teen Casting Call

Nearly 200 youth and teens from across mid-Michigan visited WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University to audition for roles in new youth-centered WKAR educational programming.

“As part of WKAR’s commitment to providing locally-produced, educational programming, we are expanding our current content offerings with a focus on the emerging voices of youth in our community,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, “The response to this invitation shows overwhelming support for this kind of opportunity and we look forward to introducing our new cast members as we begin to launch the projects this year.”

The new content will cover an array of interest areas hosted by local youth and will explore emotions and feelings, travel and outdoors, civics and social studies, STEAM, and more. Episodes will be released across WKAR platforms including broadcast, streaming, social media, and YouTube.

The event was held on Saturday, April 12 and expanded on previous casting calls held by the station by inviting children spanning ages 4 through 17 to audition. Families will be notified of casting decisions in 2 to 4 weeks.