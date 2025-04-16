© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds Join WKAR for Youth and Teen Casting Call

WKAR Public Media
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
A long line of people waiting in line at a registration table.
WKAR/MSU
Scenes from the Youth and Teen Casting Call at the WKAR Studios.

Nearly 200 youth and teens from across mid-Michigan visited WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University to audition for roles in new youth-centered WKAR educational programming.

“As part of WKAR’s commitment to providing locally-produced, educational programming, we are expanding our current content offerings with a focus on the emerging voices of youth in our community,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, “The response to this invitation shows overwhelming support for this kind of opportunity and we look forward to introducing our new cast members as we begin to launch the projects this year.”

The new content will cover an array of interest areas hosted by local youth and will explore emotions and feelings, travel and outdoors, civics and social studies, STEAM, and more. Episodes will be released across WKAR platforms including broadcast, streaming, social media, and YouTube.

The event was held on Saturday, April 12 and expanded on previous casting calls held by the station by inviting children spanning ages 4 through 17 to audition. Families will be notified of casting decisions in 2 to 4 weeks.

View one of WKAR’s current youth educational offerings at https://video.wkar.org/show/curious-about-careers/.
In Your Community
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE