WKAR at Concert in the Park with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Families in the Greater Lansing community enjoyed a free symphony performance, local food, and multiple vendors at Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park series on Wednesday, August 6. WKAR joined the event and hosted over 100 community members during the concert, which was the last performance of the 2025 series.

The chamber orchestra performance was conducted by Sara Aldana, the current Cover Conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

WKAR classical music hosts Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol, and Jamie Paisley spoke with visitors and distributed WKAR giveaways.