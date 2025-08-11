© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR at Concert in the Park with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT
Three people standing behind a table with giveaway items outside
Mia Cascioli
/
WKAR-MSU
In attendance were WKAR classical hosts, Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol, and Jamie Paisley

The final concert in the summer series hosted by the Lansing Symphony Orchestra was held at Frances Park

Families in the Greater Lansing community enjoyed a free symphony performance, local food, and multiple vendors at Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park series on Wednesday, August 6. WKAR joined the event and hosted over 100 community members during the concert, which was the last performance of the 2025 series.

The chamber orchestra performance was conducted by Sara Aldana, the current Cover Conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

WKAR classical music hosts Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol, and Jamie Paisley spoke with visitors and distributed WKAR giveaways.

Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find us at community events throughout the summer.
In Your Community
Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
See stories by Mia Cascioli
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE