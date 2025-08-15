Scenes from MSUFCU Kids’ Day 2025
1 of 5 — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-0009-1920x1080.jpg
Parent carrying WKAR bag with two children speaking to East Lansing Police
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
2 of 5 — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_104617-1920x1080.jpg
MSUFCU volunteers standing next to Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
3 of 5 — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_104948-1920x1080.jpg
WKAR's team poses behind a table for free giveaways of books and swag
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
4 of 5 — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_122234-1920x1080.jpg
Children taking a photo with Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
5 of 5 — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_121111-1920x1080.jpg
Crowd of attendees waiting to spin the giveaway wheel, collect swag and select a free book
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Over 800 people visited the WKAR booth at MSUFCU Headquarters
Families in the Greater Lansing community were able to enjoy fun games, food, giant inflatables, financial education activities, Zeke the Wonderdog, and more at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari. Over 800 people, out of a total of 1100, visited WKAR during this year's event. The event took place Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Over 400 children received age-appropriate books from the WKAR education team. Attendees were also offered summer activities and a chance to spin the prize wheel for giveaways. WKAR was joined by Malik, from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats, to meet fans and pose for photos.
Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find us at community events throughout the summer.