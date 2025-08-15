© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Scenes from MSUFCU Kids’ Day 2025

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
Parent carrying WKAR bag with two children speaking to East Lansing Police
1 of 5  — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-0009-1920x1080.jpg
Parent carrying WKAR bag with two children speaking to East Lansing Police
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
7 MSUFCU volunteers standing next to Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
2 of 5  — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_104617-1920x1080.jpg
MSUFCU volunteers standing next to Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
6 WKAR employees stand behind a table of books and swag
3 of 5  — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_104948-1920x1080.jpg
WKAR's team poses behind a table for free giveaways of books and swag
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
2 children taking a photo with Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
4 of 5  — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_122234-1920x1080.jpg
Children taking a photo with Malik from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Crowd of attendees standing in front of WKAR's table waiting to spin the giveaway wheel, collect swag and select a free book
5 of 5  — MSUFCU-KidsDay-wrr-20250712_121111-1920x1080.jpg
Crowd of attendees waiting to spin the giveaway wheel, collect swag and select a free book
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

Over 800 people visited the WKAR booth at MSUFCU Headquarters

Families in the Greater Lansing community were able to enjoy fun games, food, giant inflatables, financial education activities, Zeke the Wonderdog, and more at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari. Over 800 people, out of a total of 1100, visited WKAR during this year's event. The event took place Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Over 400 children received age-appropriate books from the WKAR education team. Attendees were also offered summer activities and a chance to spin the prize wheel for giveaways. WKAR was joined by Malik, from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats, to meet fans and pose for photos.

Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
See stories by Mia Cascioli
