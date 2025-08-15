Scenes from MSUFCU Kids’ Day 2025

Families in the Greater Lansing community were able to enjoy fun games, food, giant inflatables, financial education activities, Zeke the Wonderdog, and more at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari. Over 800 people, out of a total of 1100, visited WKAR during this year's event. The event took place Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Over 400 children received age-appropriate books from the WKAR education team. Attendees were also offered summer activities and a chance to spin the prize wheel for giveaways. WKAR was joined by Malik, from the PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats , to meet fans and pose for photos.