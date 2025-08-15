WKAR at Unity in the Community

Nearly 600 community members visited the WKAR booth at Unity in the Community held in Hawk Island Park. Children and parents were able to select a free book for their young readers to help grow their child’s home library from WKAR’s education team. WKAR also distributed giveaway items to visitors. This event was on Friday, August 8.

Families from Ingham County visited Hawk Island Park to enjoy free food, Kona Ice, face painting, henna, a scavenger hunt, live stage entertainment and dances, community vendors and more.