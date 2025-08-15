© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR at Unity in the Community

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:33 PM EDT
People in front of a table looking at books
Mia Cascioli
/
WKAR-MSU
A young reader choosing a free book to take home

Residents of the Ingham County community enjoyed a family friendly evening of fun

Nearly 600 community members visited the WKAR booth at Unity in the Community held in Hawk Island Park. Children and parents were able to select a free book for their young readers to help grow their child’s home library from WKAR’s education team. WKAR also distributed giveaway items to visitors. This event was on Friday, August 8.

Families from Ingham County visited Hawk Island Park to enjoy free food, Kona Ice, face painting, henna, a scavenger hunt, live stage entertainment and dances, community vendors and more.

In Your Community
Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
