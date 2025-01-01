Job Posting #1023876: Executive Secretary II

EMPLOYMENT

WKAR Public Media – Executive Secretary II

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR, mid-Michigan’s PBS and NPR affiliate at Michigan State University and a national leader in public media, seeks an experienced and detail-oriented Executive Secretary II. This administrative position provides direct support to the General Manager and organizational units by managing the station’s main office operations.

Reporting directly to WKARs General Manager (GM), the Executive Secretary II provides executive support in a one-on-one working relationship. This position will be the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the office of the General Manager. Serving as the liaison to the Office of the Dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and senior management teams; organizing and coordinating executive outreach and external relations efforts; general main office management and handling special projects are all critical elements of the role. WKAR supports creative and fulfilling work within a small, entrepreneurial environment that is mission-driven, results-driven and community oriented.

The ideal candidate will exercise good judgment in a variety of situations, with strong written and verbal communication, administrative, and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities. The Executive Secretary II may be assigned and lead projects from conception to completion, under pressure at times, while handling a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion.

This position is an in-person position with standard work hours of Monday through Friday 8-5pm. An occasional evening or weekend may be required based on the needs of the organization and/or events.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it is only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

Education/Experience



Knowledge normally acquired through a high school education with course work in word processing, typing, shorthand, and grammar.

Five to eight years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in high-level administrative support, scheduling, coordinating, and maintaining calendars, composing and editing correspondence, and extensive experience with Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience managing multiple complex schedules.

Office management experience.

Experience supervising student employees.

To apply, please refer to Posting #1023876 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Mar. 4, 2025.