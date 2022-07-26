Job Posting 800415: Director of Broadcasting Services and General Manager

WKAR invites passionate leaders to apply to be our next Director of Broadcasting Services and General Manager. WKAR is a public media service of Michigan State University, one of the country’s premier public land-grant research universities, located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university has a diverse population of nearly 50,000 students.

WKAR is housed in MSU’s world-renowned College of Communication Arts and Sciences, which combines a research-intensive faculty with a strong professional mission to prepare students for rewarding careers and to influence the professional practice of communication globally.

WKAR is celebrating a century of pioneering educational broadcasting in 2022. WKAR’s public media broadcast stations include the region’s PBS, NPR and classical music stations, with 45 full-time staff members and an annual budget of $9.5 million.

Position Summary

The Director of Broadcasting Services and General Manager reports directly to the Dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences.

Major areas of responsibility include the overall leadership of WKAR; fulfillment of its mission and vision through quality programming, services and outreach; and working collaboratively with the MSU College of Communication Arts and Sciences senior leadership and staff.

Candidates will have multi-platform media experience, a strong portfolio of charismatic leadership, a talent for building effective strategic partnerships and a passionate belief in the mission of public media that further supports academic and research missions of the university. The General Manager will be responsible for the ongoing operations of WKAR-TV and radio, including all digital and online components of WKAR.

Other duties include developing beneficial collaborations throughout the community and on campus to extend the WKAR mission in alignment with the university land-grant mission and serving on local and national boards and advisory groups as appropriate to become a community asset, build a broader perspective and grow WKAR’s presence.

With leadership responsibility for operating and capital budgets from multiple and variable revenue sources, the General Manager oversees university, state and federal government funding; audience support; major and planned gifts; grants, business sponsorships and special events; and sales of goods and services. The General Manager secures funding for capital projects, news and programming, and other station-wide priorities. The General Manager also leads annual and ongoing advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels. Additional responsibilities include sustaining a healthy, productive, positive work environment through effective leadership of staff development; performance and compensation design; diversity, equity and inclusion practices; and envisioning and pursuing future services.

A significant portion of time allocated to leadership activities will include working closely with the Dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences to continue to chart the future of WKAR and build on the collaborations that led to the creation of projects such as the NextGen Media Innovation Lab.

The General Manager’s performance will be evaluated based on the following criteria: overall performance of the radio and TV stations, creating content of high quality with potential to draw national recognition, creating innovative local programming that aligns with community needs, extending experiential learning opportunities for students, creating opportunities for synergy between WKAR and other MSU entities, expanding initiatives to optimize corporate and other financial support, and building a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness and leadership. Expectations include finalization and implementation of strategic and DEI plans.

This position will also enjoy the benefits that Michigan State University has to offer, including a robust retirement program and health, prescription drug, dental and life insurance coverage.

MSU is one of the nation’s largest and greenest campuses, and East Lansing is just three miles from Michigan’s capitol. East Lansing continuously ranks as a “best place to live” for its very affordable living, small-town charm, vibrant arts culture and local activities. The Great Lakes State offers countless things to do, see and experience — from art galleries, concerts and restaurants to gardens, parks and trails. You needn’t venture far to discover sandy beaches or metropolitan life.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Degree

Bachelors

Desired Degree

Masters

Minimum Requirements



Bachelor's degree is required. Minimum seven (7) years of successful and relevant senior management leadership media experience in the nonprofit, technology, business or education fields is required. Demonstrated administrative leadership, including managing a complex budget, overseeing and securing grants, fundraising and strategic relationship building. Demonstrated ability to recruit, lead, manage, and retain a diverse, talented and motivated staff. The ability to demonstrate diverse, equitable and inclusive leadership. The ability to define, effectively communicate and implement an organizational vision within and outside of WKAR. The leadership ability to attract and serve unique and diverse communities.

Desired Qualifications



Master's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience is desired. A thorough understanding of multiple media technology and trends is desired.

Required Application Materials

Applications must include:



A cover letter describing how the candidate’s specific education, training and experience meet or exceed the listed skill sets and job responsibilities A detailed professional resume A diversity statement detailing the candidate’s demonstrated contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Special Instructions

To apply, please refer to Posting #800415 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Michigan State University is assisted in this search by NETA Consulting. For additional information, please contact Milton Clipper (Milton@NETAConsulting.org), Tom Rieland (Tom@NETAConsulting.org) or Skip Hinton (Skip@NETAConsulting.org).

The search committee will begin its evaluation of applicants no later than September 15, 2022; however, the position will remain open until filled.

Review of Applications Begins On

09/15/2022

Department Statement

WKAR DIVERSITY STATEMENT



WKAR Public Media is committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to maintain a fair, unbiased work environment and to enhance our ability to effectively serve the public as a trusted media organization. As a dual licensee and departmental unit of Michigan State University (MSU), WKAR adheres to all policies as outlined by the MSU Board of Trustees, including the Board’s commitment to DEI.

WKAR is committed to promoting respect among employees, students, visitors, volunteers and all members of the community. We believe our mission is best fulfilled when we embrace and promote understanding of the diversity in our community as both a value and a practice.

COMMUNICATION ARTS & SCIENCES DIVERSITY STATEMENT



Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are integral to our practice as communicators, storytellers and innovators. We believe it is our responsibility to foster an open and welcoming environment that aspires to attract, recruit, and sustain diverse students, faculty and staff. Diversity is among the main drivers of institutional excellence, and we are proud to embrace and promote broad communities of knowledge, backgrounds and experiences. Our efforts to advance DEI are guided by a shared vision grounded in a culture of caring, belonging, transparency and accountability.

In alignment with the university’s DEI plan, we commit to actively challenge, disrupt, and dismantle systems that reinforce and/or maintain historical and contemporary social inequalities and inequities. We are dedicated to ongoing dialogue to strengthen our commitment to social justice, advocacy and activism. We strive to be DEI thought leaders who inspire, influence and cultivate progress in our college and throughout the MSU community.

MSU Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report and Plan

MSU Statement

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 160 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery and forges enduring partnerships to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

