Michigan’s Data Center Divide: News, Guides & Local Impact
Michigan is becoming a major destination for data center development. New proposals in Lansing, Kalkaska, Saline Township, and Howell Township are raising urgent questions about energy use, water demand, land impact, and transparency. As companies race to expand the infrastructure behind cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Michigan residents are left to sort out the real-world effects.Michigan’s Data Center Divide is WKAR News’ hub for this fast-moving story. The series explains why international companies are eyeing Michigan, how these facilities could affect electricity rates and local resources, and what protections exist for residents. You’ll find interviews with industry leaders, on-the-ground reporting from public meetings, and straightforward guides that break down what data centers actually are and why they matter.

BWL scratches controversial resolution dealing with data centers

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Public Media
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
The front of the BWL's headquarters building in REO Town.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU

Commissioners on the Lansing Board of Water and Light are backtracking on a resolution that would have changed how the utility manages contract rates with data centers.

The resolution was supposed to be on Tuesday night’s board meeting agenda but was removed from consideration following community pushback.

“I am asking you to reject the resolution because it is inconsistent with good governance, public accountability, sound financial practices, and environmental stewardship,” wrote Lansing resident Connie Jones in a public comment to the board.

If passed, the resolution would have weakened the board's ability to weigh in on rate structures with data centers and give more power to the utility administrators to make those decisions.

Data centers locating in the BWL’s domain will need to enter unique contracts with additional costs. The utility company said this is because the current rate structure doesn’t work for data centers’ electric demands.

“If the resolution is adopted, this and other significant decisions will be made without opportunity for public input on these new and unique issues that are clearly matters of public interest,” wrote Lansing resident Therese Ojibway.

WLNS reported General Manager Dick Peffley said the utility heard the community’s concerns at the meeting and that the resolution was only meant to streamline the process, not circumvent procedures.

The board will continue to hold authority over setting rates for data centers.

Peffley called the decision a “win-win” because it’s easy and doesn’t prevent the utility from taking on new customers.

BWL is a financial supporter of WKAR.
