Your Michigan data centers glossary: Key terms behind the debate

Michigan is becoming a battleground for data centers — and the public debate is full of unfamiliar technical terms. As communities weigh projects in Lansing, Saline Township, Howell Township, Ypsilanti Township and beyond, residents have questions about energy use, water demand, cooling systems, tax incentives and long-term environmental impacts.

To help cut through the noise, WKAR News created this glossary. It explains the core concepts — in plain English — and links to our reporting throughout the week-long series, “Michigan’s Data Center Divide.”

Data Center

A facility that stores and processes digital information — everything from emails to streaming video to AI tools.

Hyperscale Data Center

A very large data center designed for massive computing demand. These centers can require millions of gallons of water per day and bring heavy energy use. Michigan’s first hyperscale facilities are proposed in Saline Township.

Closed-Loop Cooling

A cooling system that recirculates water instead of evaporating it. Deep Green proposes using this in Lansing, dramatically reducing water consumption compared to conventional cooling.

Evaporative Cooling

A traditional cooling method where water is used once and then evaporates. Many hyperscale centers rely on this, which contributes to high daily water use.

Heat Loop / Thermal Loop

The system of underground pipes that circulates hot water to heat downtown buildings. Deep Green proposes giving excess heat from its Lansing data center to the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

Peak Load / Grid Capacity

The maximum amount of electricity needed on the highest-demand days each year. Utilities must be able to meet this threshold before approving new projects.

Municipal Water System

City-controlled drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. In Michigan, data centers must connect to municipal systems to receive tax incentives — giving EGLE oversight of water use.

Michigan Sales & Use Tax Exemptions

State incentives passed in 2024 allowing data centers and some suppliers to avoid certain sales and use taxes. Designed to attract investment but criticized by some residents.

Greenwashing

When a company markets its product or facility as more environmentally friendly than it actually is. Some Lansing residents have used this term when reacting to Deep Green’s proposal.

Water Use (Daily Consumption)

The amount of water required to cool data center servers. Hyperscale centers can use 1–5 million gallons per day depending on their cooling system.

Noise Levels

Data centers can generate noise inside up to 90–96 decibels — louder than a lawnmower — with some external noise audible from nearby neighborhoods depending on design and setbacks.

AI Compute / High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Intensive computing tasks associated with artificial intelligence, academic research or large-scale data processing. Deep Green says its Lansing site is built for this.

Economic Impact / Tax Base

The projected tax revenue and job creation associated with a proposed data center. In Howell Township, one company would become the county’s single largest taxpayer.

Environmental Concerns

Issues raised by residents, including groundwater draw, farmland loss, emissions, and long-term sustainability.

Transparency

Public calls for clear communication about energy usage, water demand, environmental impact, and long-term plans. A recurring concern across Mid-Michigan communities.

Community Engagement

The expectation that developers and local governments share plans publicly, hold hearings and explain impacts before approval.

Ratepayer Impact / Utility Rates

How new data centers may influence electricity bills. Some utilities argue these projects expand the customer base and reduce pressure on rates; others warn of long-term costs.

Land Use and Zoning

Local government decisions on how land can be developed, including hearings, approvals, and environmental reviews.

