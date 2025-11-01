WKAR World Listings | Native American Alaska Native Heritage Month 2025

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR World | NOVEMBER 2025.

All times are Eastern PM.

1 | Sat

8:00 Native America: From Caves to Cosmos

Combine ancient wisdom and modern science to answer a 15,000-year-old question: who were America's First Peoples? The answer hides in Amazonian cave paintings, Mexican burial chambers, New Mexico's Chaco Canyon and waves off California's coast.

9:00 Native America: Nature to Nations

Explore the rise of great American nations. Investigate lost cities in Mexico, a temple in Peru, a potlatch ceremony in the Pacific Northwest and a tapestry of shell beads in upstate New York whose story inspired our own democracy.

11:00 Growing Native: Growing Native Northwest: Coast Salish

Venture to the Pacific Northwest to capture the stories of ongoing traditions and perseverance of its original inhabitants. For the tribes of this region, water is life. The rivers that crisscross this land were the highways for trade and fresh water grocery stores for thousands of years. Today, tribes celebrate their cultures by participating in a yearly canoe journey, an opportunity for people to gather and travel to all the places their ancestors once inhabited. From totem poles, to language preservation to traditional crafts, host Chris Eyre (Cheyenne Arapaho) discovers the wilds of the North.

2 | Sun

10:00 Groundworks

GROUNDWORKS profiles four California Native co-creators of the Groundworks project - an immersive, year-long media collaboration that culminated with a performance on Alcatraz Island on San Francisco's first official Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2018. While weaving together these artists' stories and their contemporary ways of sharing traditional knowledge, GROUNDWORKS also explores land management issues, water rights, and food-security - concerns for all Americans, especially in an age of climate change.

11:00 Art of Home: A Wind River Story

From modern art to beading and leather work to drumming, and music, we'll follow Native American artists with a connection to the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming through their creative process. These artists explain how their art connects them to their tribal past, present, and future.

3 | Mon

8:00 Local, USA: Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life

Explore the spiritual and cultural connection between the Lummi people and salmon. Following Lummi families as they fish, the film highlights the challenges as the salmon population dwindles, raising the question of cultural survival amidst change.

9:00 Local, USA: Fire Tender

Yurok people have been putting fire on the land since time immemorial. ..but this practice has been disrupted by California settlers. Catastrophic fires in the West, however, has policymakers rethinking their commitment to fire suppression. FIRE TENDER shares the work of Margo Robbins, a Yurok knowledge keeper, seeking to return practices to Yurok territory, and to restore the land and its people.

6 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Daughter of a Lost Bird

9:30 Seminole Pathways

Seminole Pathways examines the story of the dugout canoe and how it would become an integral means of transportation for indigenous cultures that have inhabited the waterways of the Florida peninsula for centuries. Indigenous canoe carvers Daniel Tommie and Pedro Zepeda take us on a journey as they explore the unique marine cultures of the past.

8 | Sat

8:00 Native America: Cities of the Sky

Discover the cosmological secrets behind America's ancient cities. Scientists explore some of the world's largest pyramids and 3D-scan a lost city of monumental mounds on the Mississippi River; native elders reveal ancient powers of the sky.

9:00 Native America: New World Rising

Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed through an empire of horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages encoded in Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes that spans mountains and centuries of time.

11:00 Growing Native: Growing Native Alaska: People of the North

All across Alaska, Native cultures have depended on the abundant natural resources found there to support their families, cultures and ways of life. Now, however, those resources are growing scarce, and the people who have relied on them for centuries have to find new ways to adapt. Growing Native visits some of the many communities engaged in this familiar struggle - the struggle to maintain their traditions and ways of life, while continuing to thrive in a constantly changing world. Host Chris Eyre (Cheyenne Arapaho) meets Alaska Natives who thrive and survive in this complex environment.

13 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Town Destroyer

TOWN DESTROYER probes a passionate dispute over historic murals at a public high school depicting the life of George Washington: slaveowner, General, land speculator, President, and a man Seneca leaders called "town destroyer." The controversy becomes a touchstone for a national debate over public art and historic memory in a time of racial reckoning.

9:00 In The Wake of Justice Delayed

IN THE WAKE OF JUSTICE DELAYED explores the moving personal stories of two families in rural Alaska who fight for justice after the brutal murders of their loved ones. Alaska Native Billi Jean Miller seeks a final conviction after nearly six years of waiting for the trial of her twin sister's murderer, while Amos and Eunice Lane seek justice for the unsolved brutal murder of their mother, Harriet Lane. Both stories reflect on the historical roots of generational trauma as a context for understanding this epidemic of violence and why delayed crisis response and legal restitution perpetuate continued violence.

14 | Fri

8:00 Searching for Sequoyah

SEARCHING FOR SEQUOYAH spans two countries and three Cherokee nations, leading viewers on a journey through the life and death of Sequoyah. This hour-long documentary allows viewers to learn more about Sequoyah through the written language he created for the Cherokee people, interviews with his descendants, cave writings depictions, and more.

9:00 Chasing Voices

From 1907 until his death more than 50 years later, ethnologist John Peabody Harrington crisscrossed the U.S., chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America's dying languages. Moving from one tribal community to the next, he collaborated with the last speakers to document every finite detail before their languages were lost forever. CHASING VOICES chronicles Harrington's work and traces the impact of his exhaustive research on Native communities working to restore the language of their ancestors.

15 | Sat

8:00 Native America: New Worlds

Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. From the surface of Mars to the New York City hip hop scene to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native traditions are transforming life on Earth and other worlds.

9:00 Native America: Warrior Spirit

Across Native America, warrior traditions support incredible athletes and connect people to combat, games, and glory. Celebrate and honor the men and women who live and breathe this legacy today.

10:00 French Village: A Thousand and One Nights

11:00 Growing Native: Growing Native Great Lakes: Turtle Island

Over the Centuries, the Great Lakes have been home to hundreds tribes and a source of fresh water, food, and health. Indigenous creation stories describe the world came into being on a back of a turtle shell, and today they know the earth as Turtle Island. Growing Native host Stacey Thunder (Red Lake and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe) guides this journey by engaging tribal voices while touring Indian country with those who still devote their lives to care for the land.

17 | Mon

8:00 Local, USA: Firelighters: Fire Is Medicine

Indigenous people have deep knowledge of the art of using fire. Follow the work of women leaders from the Yurok and Karuk Tribes who are building resources to share indigenous practices and create policies to take back indigenous burning rights.

9:00 Story Pole

STORY POLE chronicles Jason LaClair's inspiring journey of resilience and transformation, tracing his path from battling opioid addiction to becoming an acclaimed Coast Salish artist. The film also highlights Jason's collaboration with local schools, where he introduces students to Native American culture and traditional teachings. The documentary follows Jason as he finishes carving and painting a story pole started by an elder in his community. The restoration and completion of the story pole reflect the redemption and recovery in Jason's own life. Through art and community, he finds healing and purpose, offering a powerful message of hope for those struggling with addiction.

19 | Wed

8:00 Almost An Island

ALMOST AN ISLAND is a cinematic portrait of the Goodwins, an Inupiat family living above the Arctic Circle in Kotzebue, Alaska. Through observing three generations of one family over four years, the documentary explores what it means to be indigenous in the dramatically changing Arctic. Elmer Goodwin, 78, grew up in a sod house wearing animal skins. Now, his dog sled has transformed into a snow machine. His children are half white, but Elmer wants to teach his family everything he knows about being Inupiat. ALMOST AN ISLAND is an intimate portrayal of this multi-generational family, revealing their memories, dreams and goals, and challenging common stereotypes to show the Goodwins as complex, dignified individuals.

20 | Thu

8:30 The Precipice

The Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe has been fighting to hold on to its identity and culture after centuries of discrimination and systemic racism. Located on one of the five-fingered bayous in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana (the fastest eroding basin in the U.S.), Pointe-Au-Chien is a small fishing community with one of the most unique histories and cultures in the state. The tribe of nearly 800 (current population) has lived on this bayou for centuries and, to this day, speak in an "Indian-French" dialect unique to this area. This small French-speaking tribe continues to comprise a distinct community despite colonization, land loss, lack of status as a federally recognized tribe, exploitation of the land and people, and denial of educational opportunities. Today, their fight for equality continues with the Terrebonne Parish School Board deciding in April 2021 to shut down their only elementary school as a cost-saving measure, forcing approximately 100 students to transfer to a school in another community. THE PRECIPICE traces the town's recovery and follows the tribe's federal recognition process as they plan to file their final petition in 2024.

21 | Fri

8:00 Nature's Wisdom Thru Native Eyes

This film looks at the two basic conflicting stories of life in America. The first tells us that everything's connected and what we do to one part of the web effects all of it. The other story, the familiar western story, is that the living world is for us to take and take and take and to never give back. We look at this dynamic through storytelling, native wisdom, and science.

9:00 K'etniyi: The Land Is Speaking to Us

Through a seasonal cycle in Alaska's Lake Clark National Park, Indigenous elders and park scientists explore the deep interconnections that run through everything. From the millions of salmon that energize entire ecosystems, to ancestral trails linking communities, to meadows dense with brown bears, this cinematic meditation shows how the land's rhythms offer wisdom for all who listen carefully.

22 | Sat

8:00 Native America: Women Rule

Native women are leading, innovating, and inspiring in the arts, politics, and protecting the planet. NATIVE AMERICA explores the diverse ways they carry forward deep traditions to better their communities, their lands, and the world.

9:00 Native America: Language Is Life

Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. From secret recordings to Star Wars films dubbed in Navajo, follow the revolutionary steps transforming Native America.

11:00 Growing Native: Growing Native Oklahoma: Red People

Oklahoma is home to thirty-nine federally recognized tribes. Nowhere in North America will you find such diversity among Native Peoples, and nowhere will you find a more tragic history. Host Moses Brings Plenty (Oglala Lakota) guides this episode of Growing Native, on a journey to Oklahoma's past and present. What he discovers among the many faces of Oklahoma culture is the determination, values and respect that tribes have brought to this land, once called Indian Territory.

23 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Family Recipes

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Sean Sherman, traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas to reveal his guests' hidden connections to history - and to food.

24 | Mon

8:00 A Century After Nanook

An ambitious documentary focused on the drastic environmental and cultural changes that have occurred over the last 100 years in the Inuit village of Inukjuak, the location where Robert Flaherty filmed Nanook of the North from 1920-1921. From the recording of interviews to filming daily life, much of this new documentary was produced by members of the community.

9:30 Stories from the Stage: Glorious Food

Food is never just food - it's how we show up for each other. Celeste turns a pandemic kitchen into a family cook-off; Sarah, adopted from Korea, builds a legacy of love across generations; and Amy, fighting to feed her daughter through cancer treatment, finds hope in a box of Kix and a pink My Little Pony. Three storytellers, three interpretations of GLORIOUS FOOD. Hosted by Wes Hazard.

27 | Thu

8:00 Without A Whisper: Konnon:kwe

Kanon:Kwe is an untold story of how Indigenous women influenced the Kanon:Kwe is an untold story of how Indigenous women influenced the early suffragists in their fight for freedom and equality. Mohawk early suffragists in their fight for freedom and equality. Mohawk Clan Mother Louise Herne and Professor Sally Roesch Wagner shake the Clan Mother Louise Herne and Professor Sally Roesch Wagner shake the foundation of the established history of the women's right movement foundation of the established history of the women's right movement in the United States. They join forces on a journey to shed light on in the United States. They join forces on a journey to shed light on the hidden history of the influence of Haudenosaunee Women on the the hidden history of the influence of Haudenosaunee Women on the women's rights movement, possibly changing this historical narrative women's rights movement, possibly changing this historical narrative forever. forever.

8:30 Kanenon:we - Original Seeds

Kanenon:we-Original Seeds carries viewers into the grassroots Indigenous seed sovereignty movement led by Haudenosaunee women. It offers a glimpse into the challenges facing the world related to food security and is a powerful view of what is possible in Indigenous communities working towards food sovereignty. Prior to European contact, there was a rich and vibrant diversity of foods, with women primarily responsible for caretaking of the seeds. Genocidal practices including boarding schools, land theft, relocation, imposed religion and even food warfare contributed to a disconnection from traditional foods and seeds. Kanenon:we-Original Seeds features Indigenous women who are reclaiming their role as traditional seed keepers honoring the work of their ancestors to ensure their survival for future generations.

9:00 Indigenize The Plate

Extraction, water displacement, and climate change have impacted food sustainability in Indigenous communities, and the combination of these challenges has also affected cultural sustainability. In INDIGENIZE THE PLATE, a Dine woman travels from the Navajo Nation to a Quechuan community in Peru to see how they address these issues in their region. The program tells the stories of Indigenous people across the world and shows viewers how their communities are working together to address some of the many challenges that the world faces collectively.

28 | Fri

8:00 Older Than The Crown

OLDER THAN THE CROWN follows the trial of Sinixt tribal member Rick Desautel who in 2010 was charged with hunting as a non resident and without a proper permit in Canada. Rick harvested an elk on the ancestral land of the Sinixt people in Vallican British Columbia Canada. To the Sinixt, hunting on ancestral land is an aboriginal right gifted to them by Creator. A right that has legally been denied to the Sinixt people since 1956 when the Canadian government unjustly declared them extinct in Canada, despite the nearly 3,000 members existing on the Colville Indian Reservation in Washington State. Now with the Desautel Hunting Case, the Sinixt people have a chance to not only bring light to their unjust extinction by the Canadian government, but also abolish the declaration completely.

9:00 Sand Creek Massacre

What led approximately 600-plus volunteer soldiers to attack a peaceful settlement of Cheyenne and Arapaho Indians in the Southeastern Colorado Territory? On November 29, 1864, Colonel John Chivington led an unprovoked attack that resulted in the deaths of more than 150 women, children and the elderly. SAND CREEK MASSACRE revisits the horrific acts of that day and uncovers the history 150 years later. The hour-long program gives insight into the history and describes in detail the actions and the events - the discovery of gold in the west, the push for Colorado statehood by Governor John Evans, and the belief in manifest destiny - that led to this infamous massacre. The documentary provides an in-depth look at the story's real-life villains and heroes through moving oral histories shared by 22 Sand Creek descendants, an interview with David. F. Halass, PhD, a Northern Cheyenne Consultant and Colorado Chief Historian and archival photos and letters.

