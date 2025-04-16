Dear Friend of WKAR,

According to news reports, in the days ahead the White House will ask Congress to rescind previously approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. When the official request is delivered to Capitol Hill, it will start a 45-day clock for Congress to decide whether to cancel the funds or allow the funding that was approved in the March 15 continuing resolution.

The passage of the continuing resolution came as welcome news to PBS, NPR, and member stations like WKAR because it meant that withholding funding would require an extraordinary and unprecedented measure. Unfortunately, the rescissions package is that extraordinary and unprecedented measure. And, in light of these developments, we are making our strongest appeal yet to you, our community, to help us protect public media.

The next few weeks are critical as Congress prepares to vote on this important issue. Let me state it clearly -- the most important voices that will influence the decisions of lawmakers are your voices, and we need them now more than ever.

So, what can you do to help?

We are asking you to reach out to your members of Congress by phone, email or letter, to share your thoughts on the importance of supporting locally owned, independently operated public media stations in communities like ours. You can find Congress member contact information at Protect My Public Media .

Follow your members of Congress on social media platforms where you can tell them what WKAR means to mid-Michigan and encourage them to support PBS and NPR.

Share this page with your friends and family members and encourage them to join the movement to protect the only source of news and information that reaches nearly 99% of the U.S. population with free programming and services.

Share your WKAR story with us. Leave a comment on our Facebook page , call our Google Voice number (1-567-246-9038) or visit our WKAR Story page and leave a short video message. We’ll add your voice to conversations we’re having with decision-makers in Washington.

Make a donation . As we prepare for the potential loss of federal funding, we’ll need to find innovative solutions to continue supporting mid-Michiganders in the ways you deserve and have come to expect from WKAR. Your new or additional contribution will strengthen our ability to deliver quality programming, local news, public safety emergency alerts and other critical information.

Once again, your voices and your actions matter. Show your support for WKAR today and help ensure public media stays available to everyone in the future.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University