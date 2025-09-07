Closing the Gap

Dear friend of WKAR,

At the end of this month, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will officially shut down its core operations.

But WKAR – YOUR local public media station -- is not going anywhere.

Together with support from across mid-Michigan, we’re making steady progress toward closing the $1.6 million funding gap in our annual operating budget left by the loss of federal funding.

Thank you to everyone who has already stepped up to help us close this budget gap.

We’re seeing many new, first-time donors. Sustaining members are increasing their monthly recurring donations. And individual major gifts are on the rise.

Within WKAR, we’ve undertaken significant cost-cutting measures and are pursuing new revenue opportunities.

We’ve been working to negotiate reduced fees for shows that we receive from PBS, NPR, independent producers, and other programming services. And we’ve discontinued some shows that did not attract viewers or listeners.

We’re shifting our model for original content production to project-based work with independent contractors.

We continue to evaluate, adjust and adapt our use of outside services that support marketing, data management, telecommunications, printing, mailing, and more.

We’re pursuing new revenue opportunities. This month we’re adding a new cellular service client, renting space on our broadcast tower in Okemos. And we’re pursuing contract production opportunities based on the unique services we can provide.

With these steps and the increased community support we have seen, the funding gap is now down from $1.6 million to $500,000. This is great progress. Thank you to all who have helped bring us to this point!

But there is more to be done. The challenge ahead: close that $500,000 gap by the end of June 2026.

You’re likely to hear ‘Close the Gap’ appeals from our hosts, partners, fans and friends through the months ahead.

Please consider adding your voice to that message – let your connections know why you think your community benefits as we work together to “close the gap.”

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S. The best way to help Close the Gap is with a monthly sustaining donation in support of WKAR TV or WKAR Radio -- or both! Thank you.