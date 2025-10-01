Powered by people like you. As CPB shuts down, WKAR endures.

Dear friend of WKAR,

Today marks a historic moment in public media. For the first time in more than 50 years, stations like WKAR are operating without federal funding. The shuttering of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting means that decades of valuable support have come to an end.

But it does not mean the end of WKAR. For over a century, this station has been a vital resource for mid-Michigan communities – not because of federal funding, but because WKAR is powered by people like you.

As we acknowledge this moment with clarity and determination, we also recommit ourselves to fighting every day to keep bringing you rigorous journalism, courageous storytelling and inspired music. We’re already taking steps to ensure that WKAR remains strong for years to come.

With your support, we can close the budget gap created by the loss of federal funding and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan.

Our new strategic vision focuses our team on being your most trusted source for transformative news and information that inspires curiosity, amplifies local voices and empowers the community. We’ve also updated our strategic priorities to ensure that we are investing all our time and resources in the specific issues and services that matter most to mid-Michiganders. The new priorities include expanded access to WKAR content, more opportunities for student experiential learning, a community volunteer program and a firm plan for sustainable growth and resilience.

I am a firm believer in the idea that within challenges, there are opportunities. The loss of federal funding will challenge WKAR in ways that are unlike anything we’ve faced before. But our resolve is strengthened by knowing that our community has always been the key to our resilience.

I speak for the entire WKAR staff in saying that our personal commitment to you is that we will work tirelessly to demonstrate our value and that we will be good stewards of every donation you contribute to closing the gap left by the loss of federal funding.

We know that WKAR is powered by people in Michigan. Every show, every story, every reading kit and every event exists because of you. Thank you for your continued commitment to help us stay strong for years to come.

