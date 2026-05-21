A winning streak continues for WKAR and you

Dear friend of WKAR,

I’d like to begin by thanking the thousands of supporters who make it possible for us to continue creating award-winning news, stories and experiences that matter to our community.

It’s because of your support that WKAR-TV has again been named Public Television Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The honor was announced at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala held in Detroit on Saturday, May 17. In all, across television, digital programming, and our outstanding radio team, WKAR earned a total of fourteen Broadcast Excellence Awards for our work in 2025. You can read more about the BEA awards here.

While awards offer a measure of the value of our work, they are not the reason we remain committed to creating essential, trusted programming and experiences that matter to you. We know that by offering a window to the world, and amplifying the issues that connect us, we are helping to strengthen our community.

Our community is at the center of several new programs, initiatives and events we’re kicking off here at WKAR. May is national Mental Health Awareness Month. Our related activities include a community conversation, a new season of videos for kids and families, and an investigative deep dive into teen mental health.

Many joined us earlier this month for Youth and Mental Health Wellness, a community conversation moderated by Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education. The discussion is available for viewing now.

We also debuted the new season of I Feel, the WKAR original series produced to help children and their families grow together as they manage and develop social-emotional skills. In new episodes, children discuss dreams, new adventures, bullying, tough times and more. Four episodes are available now. In a related article, Robin Pizzo gives insight into the origins of I Feel.

And this week, Impact: Michigan examines how social media affects teen mental health. Host Sheri Jones and the panel discuss growing concerns around algorithms, screen time and online safety; and examine how digital platforms may be affecting behavior, anxiety and childhood. The episode is streaming now and airs Friday, May 22, at 6:30pm on WKAR TV.

Building on our youth-driven series Curious About Careers, we just launched Curious About Michigan. In this new series, teens travel and explore Michigan, having fun and learning along the way. In the debut episode, Annabell and Will go exploring at the East Lansing Art Festival.

As part of WKAR America 250, we’re inviting Michiganders to share and explore the history of our great state through family heirlooms with unique Michigan stories. Your heirloom and story could be featured as part of Our Michigan Family History, a commemorative event coming to the Michigan History Center on Saturday, June 27. Learn more about the event and how you can submit your item with story at Our Michigan Family History.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you and to our colleagues in public media for honoring, inspiring, and supporting WKAR. There’s more to come as we continue to build what’s next.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University



P.S.: I hope you’ve discovered our newest showcase for Michigan musical talent: Streetlight Sessions. You can binge four episodes today! Watch Streetlight Sessions here now.