Robin Pizzo: 100,000 books into the hands of children across mid-Michigan

Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR member station serving Michigan's capital region.

Placing 100,000 books into the tiny, curious, precocious and sometimes reluctant hands of children across mid-Michigan was never a goal I considered reaching within five years. And yet, since 2020, with each event I attended as a public media and PBS KIDS® community partner, the number of books given, increased as children selected their own brand-new, free book. And in 2025, with my education team colleagues at WKAR Public Media, we reached a milestone: one hundred thousand books provided free to children. Currently, the total number provided is 121,968 after summer events.

As a former English language arts teacher, literacy coach and early childhood education administrator, my entire career was built on great literature and the love of reading. I’ve taught hundreds of lessons and offered professional development across the globe with books as the key to opening a world of education, imagination, and academic success.

My belief in reading as the key to lifelong learning has remained at the forefront of my career -- even as reading proficiency plummets to an all-time low of 72% for Michigan’s fourth graders and Michigan’s state-to-state ranking for education drops from 38 to 43 according to the Annie E. Casey Kids Count Databook. The data is dismal and heartbreaking. But I still believe in the power of books to turn those numbers around and increase achievement in literacy and academics.

I believe reading isn’t the only indicator for a child’s well-being, but it’s a significant one that must be addressed with literature-rich environments in homes, schools, and community spaces. Today’s children are global, and what better way to learn about the world around them and themselves than from within the pages of a book.

Books are a small investment with major returns to champion literacy with intentionality. This is why we included access to books for kids into WKAR’s education mission when I joined the public media station as education director in 2018. Today, every child we meet in every space is welcome to select a brand-new book of choice to keep. For many, this book is the first book they have ever owned. I love when their eyes light up and their smiles spread wide across their faces as they realize the book is theirs to keep.

It’s so important that children have access to as many books as possible in their homes and schools. A five-year-old that reads a thousand books by kindergarten is far more prepared for the rigors of an academic career than a child who is introduced to books when they first enter the classroom.

On average, WKAR’s education team attends 55 events per year to put books into the hands of children. These events include festivals, library pop-ups, school fairs and farmer’s markets. We try to be wherever children and families are as partners in learning. Events can host between thirty to 300 children.

The team works to ensure each child can select an age and developmentally appropriate book. We curate books that are both fun and captivating. My goal is to always have a huge selection on the tables to ensure a child can find the perfect book, from humor, biography, history, to beloved characters, and nonfiction.

The 100,000-book milestone across five years of our literacy initiative was made possible with the support of WKAR leadership, generous donors, partner grants, and sponsors.

Cuts to basic needs, library resources, and staff shortages across the state have impacted access to books for many children. We aren't supporting readers when school libraries are inaccessible because there isn’t enough staffing. And you can’t make learning to read punitive for the parent or child because they must choose basic needs over a trip to the bookstore.

Here at WKAR, we remain committed to continuing this important work. As WKAR celebrates this milestone, the ultimate goal remains limitless: to match every child's boundless potential with the power of reading.

You can help support books for young readers in 2026 when you donate at wkar.org.