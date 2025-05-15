© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
NPR Live Coverage | Supreme Court Arguments in Challenge to Birthright Citizenship

WKAR Public Media
Published May 15, 2025 at 7:19 AM EDT
Thu May 16 Online Here. Audio Only | The U. S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on birthright citizenship. NPR will provide Special Coverage for broadcast beginning at 10 AM ET

Coverage will be hosted by NPR Political Correspondent Susan Davis. Also joining the coverage: Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg, Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson and Reporter Ximena Bustillo, who covers Immigration and the Department of Homeland Security.

