PBS KIDS day with WKAR 2024

Sat. Jan. 27, 2024 10am-1pm

WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids.

Meet Molly of Denali and Super Why! from PBS KIDS, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!

Join us for the free open house on Saturday, January 27, from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.

All pre-registered guests are eligible to enter a raffle drawing for (4) tickets to the MSU Department of Theatre's performance of What if Wilhelmina from March 8-17. Winner will have the option to select attending show date/time.

SCHEDULE

10:00am

Doors Open

Explore fun activities with the Curious Crew and WKAR partners from across our mid-Michigan community.

10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm



A celebration of the birthday of WKAR Family and the PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel!

Science Exploration with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew in TV Studio A

1:00pm

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes

WHERE

WKAR TV Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends

Directions at Google Maps

Supported by

MSU Federal Credit Union

*Character, partners and program are subject to change

PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission. Super Why © 2023 Out of the Blue Enterprises LLC. All Rights Reserved. Molly of Denali, ®/© 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation. All rights reserved.