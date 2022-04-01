Rebecca Williams | Michigan Radio

Rebecca Williams is senior editor in Michigan Radio's newsroom, where she edits stories and helps guide news coverage.

She's been with Michigan Radio for 18 years, and she's spent most of that time as a reporter and producer, and host of the Environment Report.

Rebecca has a degree in resource ecology and management from the University of Michigan’s School of Natural Resources & Environment, where she had close encounters with escaped boars and poison sumac.

She’s won several national awards for her work including a national Edward R. Murrow award for a documentary, Coal: Dirty Past, Hazy Future that she reported with Mark Brush and Lester Graham, and she shared in the prestigious duPont-Columbia and Scripps Howard awards for team coverage of the Flint water crisis.

