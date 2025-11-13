Michigan's poet laureate to attend two public Capital Region events this weekend

This weekend, Michigan’s poet laureate will speak at a couple of public events in the Capital Region.

Melba Joyce Boyd will speak Friday at the East Lansing Public Library at 7 p.m., and Saturday at the Library of Michigan, starting at 10 a.m.

WKAR's Scott Pohl spoke with Boyd about the events and her poetry.

Interview Highlights

On poetry readings

I never really know ahead of time what I'm going to read. But I also like to read at least one poem by another Michigan poet who is no longer with us, just as a point of educating the audience and also making a point that we should be very appreciative of our very rich literary history in the state.

On her poem "It Could Have Been Me"

The poem ... is a poem I wrote some years ago in response to the death of Trayvon Martin, a young man in Florida who was killed, just a really, really bizarre and unfortunate situation. His assailant was acquitted of all charges. And I was so overwhelmed that he was acquitted, because I could not believe the evidence was so overwhelming. And so, what I do oftentimes is in those instances, I have to write it out, and the title is taken from a statement that President Barack Obama made. So, the poem is entitled "It Could Have Been Me."

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl. This weekend, Michigan’s poet laureate will speak at a couple of public events in the Capital Region.

For WKAR's Inside the Arts, I spoke with Melba Joyce Boyd.

Let's start by asking you about your visit to the East Lansing Public Library on Friday the 14th. What are your plans for that event?

Melba Joyce Boyd: Well, it's my understanding I'll be reading with other Lansing poets. I know it'll be the standard kind of fare, and we'll all read our various selections, and I never really know ahead of time what I'm going to read. But I also like to read at least one poem by another Michigan poet who is no longer with us, just as a point of educating the audience and also making a point that we should be very appreciative of our very rich literary history in the state.

Pohl: Have you made a choice for that yet, which poet you'll read?

Boyd: Actually, no, I have not. Actually, I was working on a poem for inclusion in my next book, which was a poem I wrote for Naomi Long Madgett, who was a Detroit poet laureate for many years and was an English professor at Eastern Michigan University, and one of my mentors.

So, it's a good chance that I will read that piece. It's a tribute piece to her. She was a champion of the arts in Michigan and one of my mentors. So, I probably will read the Naomi poem, and now that I’ve talked about it, I'm sure I will.

Pohl: You mentioned mentoring, and that's kind of what I gather you'll be going to be doing on Saturday with the Lansing Poetry Club. Tell me about that.

Boyd: Well, I pretty much let the group, whether it's students or it's a club or whatever, I let them take the lead, and then I sort of respond. Sometimes they're interested in me talking about my various experiences, motivations, strategies for writing, strategies for getting published, for example, and they may want to read some of their own pieces for me to listen and respond to.

Pohl: We're talking with Michigan Poet Laureate Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, and often, when we talk with the Lansing Poet Laureate, Ruelaine Stokes, we ask her to read us a poem, and I've asked you to do the same thing. So, tell me about the poem you've chosen.

Boyd: The poem that I'm about to read is a poem I wrote some years ago in response to the death of Trayvon Martin, a young man in Florida who was killed, just a really, really bizarre and unfortunate situation. His assailant was acquitted of all charges. And I was so overwhelmed that he was acquitted, because I could not believe the evidence was so overwhelming. And so, what I do oftentimes is in those instances, I have to write it out, and the title is taken from a statement that President Barack Obama made. So, the poem is entitled "It Could Have Been Me."

Pohl: Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd with "It Could Have Been Me:"



“It Could Have Been Me”

“If I had a son,

he would look

like Trayvon,”

President

Obama said.

He is handsome.

skin the color of

coffee, cream

and cinnamon.

slight of build,

with a physique

yet to become,

Trayvon is

shrouded under

hooded myths

and shadows

of white guilt.

grasping for fists,

armed with

a package

of rainbow-

colored candy,

he is stalked

while striding

across grounds

of a gated

compound;

targeted by

imaginary fears,

enforcing

Americanism.

How does Trayvon

stand his ground

when he steps

beyond borders

of the reservation?

How do you

walk away

from death

aimed at

your back?

What can a

Black boy do

when The Man

with a gun

comes?

“It could have

been me,”

the President

said.

“It could have

been me...”

Pohl: Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, an honor to talk with you. Thank you.

Boyd: Thank you.

Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.

Other Arts Happenings

The Arts Council of Greater Lansing is accepting applications for Lansing’s next poet laureate through February 16.

