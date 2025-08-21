Oldsmobile's Debut & Capri Drive-In Theater Opening | August 21

Today in 1897, Ransom Eli Olds founded Olds Motors Works, which later became Oldsmobile. After a fire destroyed most of the cars, the surviving model became a sensation at the 1901 New York Auto Show, leading to large-scale production. On the same day in 1964, the Capri Drive-In Theater opened in Coldwater, Michigan, on Route 12. It has since been recognized as one of the top drive-ins in the U.S. by USA Today and the New York Times.