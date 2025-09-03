Treaty of Paris and Isle Royale's American Legacy | September 3

Today in 1783, the U.S. Revolutionary War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by future president John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, among others. Thanks to Franklin's insistence, Isle Royale, despite being closer to Canada, became part of the U.S. due to rumored copper deposits. Britain’s Prime Minister even remarked, "Mr. Franklin, I don’t give a damn if that island is solid copper," highlighting Franklin’s determination. Today, you can hike Mount Franklin in Isle Royale National Park, a nod to his legacy.