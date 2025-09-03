© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Tue 9/2/25 Broadcast interruptions during essential testing 9am-5pm
Michigan Minute
Michigan Minute

Treaty of Paris and Isle Royale's American Legacy | September 3

Published September 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today in 1783, the U.S. Revolutionary War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by future president John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, among others. Thanks to Franklin's insistence, Isle Royale, despite being closer to Canada, became part of the U.S. due to rumored copper deposits. Britain’s Prime Minister even remarked, "Mr. Franklin, I don’t give a damn if that island is solid copper," highlighting Franklin’s determination. Today, you can hike Mount Franklin in Isle Royale National Park, a nod to his legacy.

Michigan Minute
Stay Connected